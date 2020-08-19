DOVER-FOXCROFT – Sarah Traynor Gilman passed away peacefully at her home in Dover-Foxcroft on Aug. 17, 2020.

Born in Birmingham, Ala., Sarah graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in journalism. While attending college, Sarah met her husband of 68 years, Stanley A. Gilman. They returned to Waterville where they raised their two daughters and made their home.

In 1968 they moved to Dover-Foxcroft where Sarah worked for The Piscataquis Observer and Piscataquis Community High School. She was an active member of the community, sitting on various boards and was a member of local women’s clubs.

Sarah and Stanley enjoyed spending summers on Sebec Lake where they owned a camp for many years. She was an avid reader, wordsmith, and a perfect example of a Southern lady.

Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Douglas McCollum of Birmingham, Ala.

She is survived by daughters, Cathe Dawson, Linda and Fred Johnston, all of Dover-Foxcroft; three granddaughters, Sarah Anne Lovell and Andrew Thompson of New York, N.Y., Jessica and Lee Kashka of Xenia, Ohio, Stephanie and Matthew Florey of Old Town.

No services will be held.

