AUBURN — At least one shot was reported fired near a Center Street store late Wednesday and the search was on for the gunman.

At about 10:20 p.m., a caller reported that someone fired a shot near the Irving gas station at 21 Center St. A witness described the suspect as a man who got into a black Pontiac and sped off.

Early reports were that nobody had been struck by gunfire.

Police began searching for the shooter in Lewiston and Auburn, checking along Route 4 as well as at both ends of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Investigators were still at the scene searching for evidence and potential witnesses.

No further information was available late Thursday night.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: