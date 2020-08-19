Cadenza will host The Collins Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at 5 Depot St. in Freeport.

The band, based in Southern Maine, plays a mix of modern and classic blues, jazz, and Americana. Their repertoire includes Susan Tedeschi, Keb’ Mo’, Etta James, Koko Taylor and all the good stuff in between.

The Collins Band is made up of Dave Collins, vocals and guitars, Crista Collins Koerber, vocals and percussion, Rudy Gabrielson on blues harmonica, keyboards and vocals, Paul Riechmann on stand-up bass and vocals, and Chuck Prinn on drums.

Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15.00 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, call 207-229-2738 or visit cadenzafreeport.com.