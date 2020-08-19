Cadenza will host The Collins Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at 5 Depot St. in Freeport.
The band, based in Southern Maine, plays a mix of modern and classic blues, jazz, and Americana. Their repertoire includes Susan Tedeschi, Keb’ Mo’, Etta James, Koko Taylor and all the good stuff in between.
The Collins Band is made up of Dave Collins, vocals and guitars, Crista Collins Koerber, vocals and percussion, Rudy Gabrielson on blues harmonica, keyboards and vocals, Paul Riechmann on stand-up bass and vocals, and Chuck Prinn on drums.
Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15.00 at the door.
For tickets, or more information, call 207-229-2738 or visit cadenzafreeport.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Things to Do
Nihco Gallo to take the stage Aug. 22
-
Things to Do
The Collins Band to perform in Freeport Aug. 22
-
Things to Do
Lauren Crosby participates in the Real Outdoors Concert Series on Aug. 22
-
Community
Adam Barre makes Loyola University Maryland dean’s list
-
Things to Do
Draw the Line: a Tribute to Aerosmith to take the stage Aug. 21 in Madison