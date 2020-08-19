VA Maine Healthcare System Caregiver Support Program will host resource fairs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at four locations throughout Maine.

The drive-by source fairs will provide veterans with information about VA and community programs. Veterans will be able to meet caregiver support staff. There will be promotional products and resource bags for veterans and caregivers.

Locations include the Togus campus at 1 VA Center in Chelsea, and CBOCs in Bangor at 35 State Hospital Drive, in Lewiston CBOC at 15 Challenger Drive, and in Saco at 655 Main St.

For more information, call Michelle Tancrede at 207-623-8411, ext. 2969.

