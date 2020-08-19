Vance Gilbert will take the stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Gilbert burst onto the singer/songwriter scene in the early 90s when buzz started spreading in the folk clubs of Boston about an ex-multicultural arts teacher who was knocking ’em dead at open mics. Born and raised in the Philadelphia area, he started out hoping to be a jazz singer, and then discovered his affinity for the storytelling sensibilities of acoustic folk music.

Once word got out about Gilbert’s stage-owning singing and playing, Shawn Colvin invited him to be special guest on her Fat City Tour. Noted not only for being the ever consummate performer, Gilbert has recorded 12 albums, including four for Philo/Rounder Records and a duo album with friend Ellis Paul.

Along with being opener of choice for artists as varied as Aretha Franklin, Arlo Guthrie, and Anita Baker, 2006 and 2007 found Gilbert opening 140-plus shows for comedian George Carlin. Most recently he’s the opener of choice for Paul Reiser and The Subdudes.

Considered by many to be an integral part of the national folk scene, Gilbert’s approach to the acoustic singer songwriter idiom is significant. Gilbert’s compositions, while frequently employing sophisticated melodies and harmonies that attest to his jazz roots, remain sublime attestations to the storyteller’s craft. He even has a tune on a Grammy Nominated children’s album.