The Porthole Restaurant & Pub will feature American Ride at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at 20 Custom House Wharf in Portland.

The members of the band have been on the smallest of stages to the largest Arena stages, and they bring a collective 120-plus years of showmanship and touring experience with them each and every time they step on stage.

At an American Ride show attendees will hear the music from artists like Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown,Brantley Gilbert, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, The Doobie Brothers, The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more.

For more information, visit portholemaine.com.

filed under:
WhatsHappening

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles