The Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath is accepting submissions of artwork of all sorts for a compilation book that will reflect the creativity and resilience of the region. In a year that has changed everything, the nonprofit arts organization aims to collect work that shows what people have created, and how they have found catharsis or release through the creative process, according to a news release from the arts center.

All kinds of work are welcome, and photographs of pieces can be submitted online at chocolatechurcharts.org. All ages and proficiency levels are encouraged to submit work.

The project seeks to be inclusive of all mediums, and will include visual art (including paintings, drawings, fiber art, photography, sculpture), written work (poetry, short stories, plays), as well as musical recordings, video of theater or dance performances, and just about any other creative outlet – baking, woodworking, gardening, and more. Video and audio content will be compiled into a companion digital version of the book.

The book will be printed and sold as a fundraiser for the arts center, which has been forced to postpone an entire season of performances, and like many other arts and performance organizations, finds a huge part of its revenue has evaporated because of the pandemic. The organization will also welcome sponsorship from area businesses, and individual donations to support this project and the CCAC’s mission to present the arts to the community while protecting its home, the former Central Church, built in 1847.

The deadline to submit work is Tuesday, Sept. 15. More information, as well as instructions for submitting pieces and links to donate, can be found at chocolatechurcharts.org.

The arts center can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 207-442-8455.

.

