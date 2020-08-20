The Maine Community Foundation’s King Cummings Grants for the Skowhegan Region is accepting applications from nonprofits for grants of up to $10,000 that support local projects and organizations that benefit Skowhegan, Solon, South Solon, and East Madison, according to a news release from the foundation.

The King Cummings Grants for the Skowhegan Region offers three types of support: project, capacity building, and capital improvements. The deadline for grant applications is Thursday, Oct. 15. Grant guidelines are available at mainecf.org. Those who have questions can contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at [email protected] or 207-412-0838.

Last year’s grantees were:

• Christ The King Parish, to fund a second night at the Soup Kitchen in Skowhegan

• Kennebec Valley Community Action Program, to coordinate and host a Community Baby Shower in Skowhegan

• Somerset Economic Development Corporation, to explore the feasibility of food hub growth opportunities that expand capacity and create new jobs.

The King Cummings Skowhegan Fund was established in 2018 by the advisors of the H. King and Jean Cummings Charitable Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. “It’s a grassroots grant program,” said Warren Cook, King Cummings’ nephew, “focused on building a strong region by focusing on community assets,” according to the release.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

