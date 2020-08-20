WALDO — A man died when his motorcycle struck a mailbox post in Waldo, police said.
The crash killed Shawn Gerry, 51, of Stockton Springs, on Tuesday night, police said.
Police said his motorcycle left the roadway, struck the post and came to rest in a ditch.
Gerry died after being taken by ambulance for medical attention, police said.
Police said the circumstances of why his motorcycle left the roadway are still under investigation.
