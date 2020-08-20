Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366, or the “Hammerheads,” will touch down in Brunswick on Friday and train in the area next week, according to Capt. Lee Henderson.
The four CH-52Es, which are the largest helicopters in the United States Military’s arsenal, Henderson said, will depart from Maine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina and land in Brunswick, where they will stay until Aug. 27.
Brunswick Police are warning people that there will be increased noise and air activity as a result.
According to Steve Levesque, executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, this is the fourth year in a row that the former naval air station has hosted military squadrons for training.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Postmaster says ‘sacred duty’ to ensure timely election mail
-
Nation & World
The Latest: At least 41 Berlin schools report infected students and teachers 2 weeks after opening
-
Varsity Maine
Photos: Maine high school athletes, parents gather to support fall sports season
-
Local & State
Limington man loses leg in motorcycle crash
-
Community
Gardiner Public Library offers limited opening
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.