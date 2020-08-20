U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 2d Combat Engineer Battalion,(2D CEB), 2d Marine Division (2D MARDIV), and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadrons 366 and 464 (HMH), 2d Marine Aircraft Wing (2DMAW) conduct external lift operations as part of mission essential tasks (MET) based training at Terminal Landing Zone Dodo on Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 7, 2017.  U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Travis

Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366, or the “Hammerheads,” will touch down in Brunswick on Friday and train in the area next week, according to Capt. Lee Henderson.

The four CH-52Es, which are the largest helicopters in the United States Military’s arsenal, Henderson said, will depart from Maine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina and land in Brunswick, where they will stay until Aug. 27.

Brunswick Police are warning people that there will be increased noise and air activity as a result.

According to Steve Levesque, executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, this is the fourth year in a row that the former naval air station has hosted military squadrons for training.

