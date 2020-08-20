BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson remains hospitalized after his liver was lacerated in practice when a teammate landed on him.

The team said Johnson, who is in his first season with Cleveland, was admitted to University Hospitals on Wednesday after getting hurt.

Johnson is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observation. It’s too early to say how long Johnson could be sidelined as liver lacerations can range in severity from mild to very severe to fatal.

The Browns signed Johnson, a first-round draft pick by Houston in 2015, to a one-year, $3.5 million contract this offseason. The 28 year-old has been slowed by numerous injuries during his NFL career. He spent last season with Buffalo after four with the Texans.

Earlier this week, Johnson said he hoped to battle for a starting job in training camp. It’s likely he would have been the team’s top nickel back.

Before his latest injury, Johnson said overcoming previous ones have made him mentally stronger.

“I have high expectations for myself,” he said. “It showed me that I am still hungry, and I still believe in myself and what I want to be as a player. It definitely shaped me. I feel like I have a chip on my shoulder.”

WASHINGTON: Coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, according to a team spokesman.

The spokesman confirmed that Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma. ESPN first reported Rivera’s diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck.

Rivera is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment. ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.

CHIEFS: The Kansas City Chiefs will prohibit the wearing of Native American headdresses, face paint and clothing at Arrowhead Stadium.

They also are discussing the future of the iconic tomahawk chop as they address what many consider racist imagery associated with their franchise.

The team said in a statement Thursday that the changes came after conversations with national organizations that work closely on issues that affect Native Americans. They also come on the heels of the NFL team in Washington choosing to drop its nickname after a long and often contentious dialogue with fans and the public.

BRONCOS: Veterans Von Miller, Todd Davis and Melvin Gordon were all injured in Denver’s padded practice Thursday, and rookie speedster K.J. Hamler was held out with a pulled hamstring.

Davis injured his lower left leg during team drills toward the end of practice, was helped to the sideline and then carted into the training room. Miller and Gordon were removed from practice as a precaution.

“Von tweaked his elbow so we pulled him out and Melvin tweaked his ribs, so we pulled him out, too,” Coach Vic Fangio said. “Don’t know the severity of either one.”

The rash of injuries came on a day that started with rookie receiver/returner Hamler also sidelined.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville placed tight end Josh Oliver on injured reserve Thursday, prematurely ending his season for the second consecutive year.

Oliver broke his left foot while running during a non-contract drill Sunday and had surgery two days later. The Jaguars could have kept him on the roster until final cuts and moved him to IR with a designation to return later in the season. Instead, they chose to end the second-year pro’s season in August.

Oliver played in just four games last year, starting one and finishing with three receptions for 15 yards. The third-round draft pick from San Jose State missed the first six games because of a strained hamstring and landed on IR for the final six because of a back injury.

BEARS: Chicago placed cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve Thursday because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Burns, competing with Kevin Toliver and second-round pick Jaylon Johnson for a starting job, was injured in practice on Tuesday. Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns fell out of the rotation last season and signed with Chicago in March.

The Bears also signed receiver Rodney Adams. A fifth-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2017, he has appeared in one game.

BILLS: The Buffalo Bills are settling for simplicity in calling their home field “Bills Stadium” after they were unable to find a new naming rights partner before the start of the season.

The Bills announced the decision on Thursday, shortly before the team practiced inside the facility for the first time during training camp.

“As we continue the transition process from New Era Field to a new naming rights partner, we will officially use the name Bills Stadium for our home in Orchard Park,” the Bills announced.

The Buffalo-based New Era Cap Company backed out of its naming rights agreement last month at a time the global sports headwear and clothing apparel company was laying off more than 100 employees as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

MEDIA: Thom Brennaman will not be calling NFL games on Fox after using an anti-gay slur on air during a Cincinnati Reds broadcast.

Fox Sports issued a statement Thursday that said “we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him.” Fox also said Brennaman’s remarks were “abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of Fox Sports.”

Brennaman had been a part of Fox’s NFL announcer lineup since they started televising the league in 1994. He was part of the No. 3 announcer team last season and was paired with analyst Chris Spielman and reporter Shannon Spake. He had also called Major League Baseball games for the network from 1996 to 2014.

The Reds announced late Wednesday that the 56-year old broadcaster was suspended. The team also issued an apology for the “horrific, homophobic remark.” The Reds closed their statement by saying they would be addressing their broadcasting team for the remainder of the season and possibly beyond in the coming days.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »