WATERVILLE – Constance J. Kirk, 81, of Waterville, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2020 at Woodlands Assisted Living in Waterville. She was born on Feb. 15, 1939 to Albert and Marie (Roy) Nadeau.

She attended schools in Lewiston, graduating from Lewiston High School. She loved making memories with family and friends at Camp Megamasena on Morrill Pond in Hartland, her home away from home.

Connie was predeceased by her parents, of Lewiston; and brother, Ronald Nadeau,of Casco.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Kim Kirk of Vassalboro, sons, William Kirk Jr. of South Portland and Robert Kirk and wife, Valerie of Levant, sister-in-law, Linda Nadeau of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren, Chad Caron, Ashley Caron, Tricia Kirk and Kayla Bubar; great-grandchildren, Xander Pugh, Carmen and David Brown; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank all the care givers, friends, family and professionals over the past couple of years, that have helped in so many ways. A special thank you to Gina Mosca and all the wonderful staff at Woodlands Assisted Living in Waterville for the fabulous care shown to our Mother during her stay.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Connie will be laid to rest in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston in a private ceremony.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Connie’s guest book at http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for you to make a donation to a charity of your choice.

