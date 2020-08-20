WATERVILLE – Gloria C. Simpson (Pouliot), 86, of Winslow, passed away at Oak Grove Center in Waterville on Aug. 14, 2020. She was born in Winslow on Feb. 23, 1934 to parents, Leo and Marie (Bedard) Pouliot.

Gloria graduated from Winslow High School in 1952. She married Richard Simpson in 1954 with whom she spent 32 years. She was employed as an office manager for Kennebec Supply in Winslow for many years.

Gloria’s favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading, playing the piano, watching the Red Sox, spending time at the coast and painting. She was a very talented artist and her masterpieces will live on in the homes of the ones she loved. She was a member of St. John’s Church in Winslow.

After her husband’s passing, from diabetes, she volunteered countless hours for the American Diabetes Association. She also loved spending time with her four-legged best friend, Bella, who always had extra love and kisses for her.

Gloria is predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Reginald Pouliot, of Connecticut.

Gloria is survived by her brother-in-law, Donald Simpson and wife Nancy of Waterville. She referred to Don and Nancy as her angels, as they became best friends as well as her caretakers over the years. She is also survived by her special niece, Wendy Aucoin and husband Gerard of Waterville, as well as their son Cameron Aucoin. Cam was Aunt Glo’s “Main man”. They enjoyed countless breakfast dates and shared a very special bond. Each of them always knew how to make the other one feel better. She is also survived by her life long best friend, Jeanne Dostie of Winslow. They enjoyed playing scrabble and taking rides to the coast. She was survived by cousin, Carmen Easinsky of Winslow as well as several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

Glo had a kind, loving and generous soul. Her smile was infectious and her great sense of humor always had us laughing. She was the one who was always there for everyone, so her loss feels like we have lost the foundation of our family. Losing her will leave a hole in our hearts, but we feel so blessed to have a lifetime of special memories that we have made.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area for the loving care they provided.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Gloria’s guestbook at http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.

A prayer service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery at a later date and due to the Covid-19 Virus restrictions, services will be private. A Service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901. (207)872-7676

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in her name to the Waterville Area Humane Society.

