WATERVILLE – Gregory “Greg” John Duguay, 54, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, due to medical complications. He was born March 24, 1966, in Waterville, the son of Lawrence and Faylene (McCann) Duguay.

Greg graduated from Winslow High School and attended Eastern Maine Vocational Technical Institute as well as C.M. Tech College in Auburn where he earned an Applied Science Degree.

Greg was currently employed at Ware Butler Inc. in Waterville, he had recently become a member of the Elks Club. He loved spending time with his large extended family and many friends. He enjoyed all sports, but his passion was music. He was the drummer in the band RFactor13 for several years. Greg especially looked forward to his annual trip to Delaware to watch the NSCAR races and visit with friends.

Greg was a loving son. He was kind, generous, loyal, and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, Lawrence and Faylene Duguay; sister, Karen; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 10 a.m. at St Johns Church in Winslow for family only.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. for friends and family at the Elks Lodge in Waterville at the outdoor, open air, covered pavillion. CDC guidelines apply, masks and social distancing required.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

