CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Janet Caldwell Gooding, 87, died peacefully on Aug. 6, 2020 after a brave fray with cancer.

Jan had been living with family in Chapel Hill, N.C. since being flooded out of her home of 40 years in Beaufort, N.C. by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Jan was born at home in Mt.Vernon on May 24, 1933 to Helen and Erskine Caldwell. Her father was a writer and social activist through his many books, including “Tobacco Road” and “In search of Bisco.” When Jan was still young, Norman Cushman became her devoted stepfather. Helen worked as a journalist and became a beloved storyteller of local renown.

Jan married Guy Vernon Gooding Jr of Kenansville, N.C. in 1951. She earned her bachelor’s degree and her master’s in sociology at NCSU in Raleigh, while raising five children.

Jan settled in Beaufort as a Social Worker and enjoyed gardening at their homestead on the North River.

Jan was a concerned environmentalist, champion of breastfeeding and women’s rights, voracious reader, avid traveler and talented cook. We admired her independent nature, curiosity about everything, and commitment to a healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise.

Jan is survived by her brother, Jay Caldwell of Tucson, Ariz.; four children, Tim Gooding of Beaufort, N.C., Becky Gooding Laskody (Lee) of Chapel Hill, N.C., Julie Gooding Hasty (Michael) of Raleigh, N.C., and Ann Gooding (Steve Guyan) of Portland; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Jan was predeceased by her husband, Guy; son, Guy Erskine (Rufus); and brothers, Erskine and Dabney.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous