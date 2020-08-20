GARDINER – Leonard G. Alexander passed away from cardiac arrest on Sunday Aug. 16, 2020, at the age of 66.

Leonard “Lennie” was born on May 28, 1954 in Gardiner.

Lennie grew up in Chelsea and graduated from Cony High School. He was employed by Bailey’s Auto Sales, SERVPRO, and Bob Chambers Ford before joining the work force at Bath Iron Works. Lennie worked as a tin knocker at BIW for 15 years and was a proud member of the machinist union during his tenure there.

Lennie enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with family and friends. He was an avid collector of baseball caps, especially NASCAR and John Deere caps. He was a member of the Chelsea Volunteer Fire Department, a lifetime member of the Chelsea Grange and Pomona Grange, and a member of First Baptist Church of Gardiner.

Lennie was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Barbara Alexander.

He is survived by his sister, Betty Bailey of Litchfield and brother, Edward Alexander (wife, Cathy) of Damariscotta; nieces and nephews, Douglas Bailey, Dr. Susan Bailey, Thomas Alexander (wife, Chelsea), and Lauren Brown (husband, Cody); great-niece and nephews, Emerson, Charles, and Leo; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner, on Saturday, August 22 at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the kitchen renovation at

First Baptist Church

47 Church Street

Gardiner, ME 04345

