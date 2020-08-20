OAKLAND – Mr. Stephen J. Palmer, 84, of Oakland passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Glenridge Nursing Home in Augusta following a lengthy illness. He is the loving husband of Janice C. (Wiley) Palmer with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.

Stephen was born Sept. 6, 1935 in Bridgton, son of the late Gerald H. and Marie (Embich) Palmer. He grew up in Bridgton and was a 1953 graduate of Bridgton High School. He went on to attend Franklin Technical Institute in Boston. Stephen worked for National Cash Register as a service technician for many years until his retirement.

Stephen enjoyed spending time at home with his family. His favorite activities were those pursued in the Maine outdoors including fly fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle.

In addition to his loving wife Janice, Stephen is survived by his three daughters, Diane Angelo and her husband Paul of Troy, Carolyn LaVerdiere and her husband Steve of Gilbertsville, Pa., Rebecca Watson and her husband Don of Gilford, N.H., and his son, James Palmer of Augusta.

In addition to his parents, Stephen is predeceased by his sister, Susan Palmer Brown and his brother, Carlton Palmer.

Stephen is also survived by his brother, Joel Palmer of Limerick, Joel’s wife Linda, his sister-in-law, Maxine Palmer and his brother-in-law, Dean Brown; his cherished nine grandchildren, Laura, Amy, Thomas, Edward, Tyler, Taylor, Morgan, Sarah and Emily; his great-grandchildren Donovin, Treva, Brenton, Aiden, Lenna, Oliver and James; nieces and nephew, Cathy, Robin, Penny, Jonathan and Amy.

Stephen’s funeral service will be held at the Wheeler Funeral Home, 25 Church Street Oakland on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. His graveside service will follow at Lewis Cemetery, Oakland, relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are in the care of the Wheeler Funeral Home, 25 Church St., Oakland where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to the

Oakland Fire and Rescue

P.O. Box 187

Oakland, ME 04963

