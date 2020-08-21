Because a donation, the Viles Arboretum is offering hybridized American Chestnut seedlings for sale at the Visitors Center at the arboretum at 153 Hospital St., Augusta. Although the Annual Chestnut Celebration will not be held, it has been wonderful to see the level of enthusiasm that Mainers have for restoring American Chestnuts; many of those who have come to purchase seedlings share their memories of growing up with American Chestnuts in their communities and their endeavors to create this memory for future generation, according to a news release from the arboretum.

The arboretum has been working with the Maine chapter of The American Chestnut Foundation to restore this hardwood to our local landscape. With the foundation’s support and ongoing efforts, we have the largest planting of hybridized (blight-resistant) American Chestnut in Maine … more than 300 plantings. To learn more about their work and find out how to help, visit acf.org.

A limited number of seedlings are still available at the arboretum. Those interested in purchasing some can contact the arboretum by email at [email protected] or call 207-626-7989.

