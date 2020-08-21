Howie Hawkins, presidential nominee of the national Green Party’s July convention, announced his running mate choice, Angela Walker, in early May. Hawkins, 67, a retired UPS employee and Teamster, and Walker, 46, a working truck driver, are both longtime activists for rights and needs of all people, particularly workers.
In abbreviated form here is a list of some of what they support: a jobs guarantee modeled after Roosevelt’s WPA; ending systemic racism; single-payer Medicare for All; warriors, not wars; and renewable energy (Hawkins is a Clamshell Alliance co-founder).
To put flesh on the above, read about more of what they support and keep up to date on new postings, spend time at howiehawkins.us. Please consider joining those of us who support and will vote for Howie Hawkins for president and Angela Walker for VP on Nov. 3.
Peggy Kacerak
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Maine-made film to benefit mental health nonprofit
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Aug. 21
-
Letters to the Editor
Green Party ticket has a lot to offer
-
Letters to the Editor
Bellows shows she cares about constituents
-
Letters to the Editor
Martha Poliquin a proven leader
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.