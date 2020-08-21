Howie Hawkins, presidential nominee of the national Green Party’s July convention, announced his running mate choice, Angela Walker, in early May. Hawkins, 67, a retired UPS employee and Teamster, and Walker, 46, a working truck driver, are both longtime activists for rights and needs of all people, particularly workers.

In abbreviated form here is a list of some of what they support: a jobs guarantee modeled after Roosevelt’s WPA; ending systemic racism; single-payer Medicare for All; warriors, not wars; and renewable energy (Hawkins is a Clamshell Alliance co-founder).

To put flesh on the above, read about more of what they support and keep up to date on new postings, spend time at howiehawkins.us. Please consider joining those of us who support and will vote for Howie Hawkins for president and Angela Walker for VP on Nov. 3.

 

Peggy Kacerak

Augusta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles