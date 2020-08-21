I graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in 1968. Since then I have worked in public and private health settings and hospitals. I have had the opportunity to mentor dentists, physicians, medical and dental students and residents. I have interacted with most every type of health care professional and those that support us in our work.
I am now at the end of a 25-session radiation treatment at the Alfond Cancer Center. I have been totally amazed at the professional care and compassion provided by everyone with whom I have come in contact. After my 50 plus years of practice, it has been refreshing to find such a positive clinical setting.
It is very rare to find this level of professional caring in any setting. Either by choice or by selection, the people working there have the skills, knowledge, and attitude to professionally treat their patients. I would like to compliment and thank each and every one of them for the smiles, warmth and caring that I have received. You all have made my quality of life much more comfortable.
James L. Schmidt, DMD, FICD
Readfield
