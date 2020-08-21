Martha Poliquin, candidate in Senate District 22, is a proven leader who works with you, and for you.

Martha brings leadership skills learned as a school nutritionist for more than 23 years as well as volunteering within her community. She is a member of the Maine School Nutrition Association and the Maine Farm-to-School Network Leadership Council. She understands the importance of child school nutrition programs and the impact COVID has had on those programs.

She has been active as a volunteer for the Lisbon schools, Lisbon Recreation Ski Program, MTM Parent Action Group, Literacy Volunteers, and served on the Lisbon School Committee.

Martha’s goal is to apply her skills solving problems for her local community to the Maine Senate, where she can help improve the lives of the broader Maine community. Her career and volunteer interests reflect her concern for people with an emphasis on education and property tax relief via restored revenue sharing,

We need a strong leader like Martha. Elect Martha Poliquin as your next state senator from District 22.

Marilyn Dunn

Litchfield

