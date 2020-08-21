Those of us who live in Senate District 14 are fortunate to have Shenna Bellows represent us in the Legislature. Not only has she been a leader in lowering property taxes, supporting local businesses, getting unemployment payments out to recipients, protecting our environment, and advocating for expanding broadband, she truly cares about her constituents.

During the months of April and May at the height of the pandemic, she organized volunteers to call seniors in her district to make sure they were safe and their basic needs met. As a result of these calls, groceries were delivered, questions were answered about unemployment insurance and stimulus checks, garbage runs were made, and hand-made face masks were delivered to grateful recipients. While most seniors reported they were fine, they appreciated the check-ins.

This is the kind of leadership we need in the Senate and this is why I am voting to re-elect Shenna in November.

Linda Wilcox

North Monmouth

