A Limington man was seriously injured when his motorcycle struck a car in Standish on Thursday.
Police say one of the legs of 51-year-old John Huston was amputated on impact when his motorcycle hit a car in the intersection of Route 35 and White’s Bridge Road.
Huston was driving his Harley Davidson on Route 35 and stopped behind a tractor-trailer at a traffic light. When the light turned green, Huston came around the right side of the truck and struck a car that was making a left turn onto White’s Bridge Road in front of the truck, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the car, 78-year-old William English of Windham, and his passenger were not injured in the crash. Huston was taken to Maine Medical Center.
The crash happened at 5:30 p.m.
The crash is being reconstructed by the Windham Police Department and is being investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
