Maine’s unemployment rate jumped to nearly 10 percent in July as more people rejoined the labor market amid a historic economic downturn.
The state’s jobless rate increased by more than 3 percentage points to 9.9 percent from 6.7 percent in June, but state economists said July’s rate is more accurate than earlier unemployment figures, and that a lack of participation in the labor market prior to July had led to artificially low jobless rates for Maine.
“The increase in unemployment in July is due to a surge in labor force participation, which causes these estimates to more fully reflect the job displacement that has occurred as a result of the pandemic than estimates for the previous three months did,” the Maine Department of Labor said in a news release.
Maine added more than 10,000 jobs in July, nearly half in the leisure, hospitality and retail trade sectors. The number of jobs in the state remained about 60,600 lower than in February, before the pandemic disrupted the labor market, the department said.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
American Chestnut seedling sale going on at Viles Arboretum’s Visitors Center
-
Community
United Methodist Clothes Closet to reopen Sept. 1 in Gardiner
-
Nation & World
Trump floats idea of pardoning Snowden, Barr ‘vehemently opposed’
-
Local & State
South Portland house heavily damaged by fire
-
Sports
Video: Swimming in endless pool in Augusta
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.