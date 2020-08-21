FREEDOM – Christine L. “Christy” Spencer passed away Aug. 18, 2020 at her home on the farm in Freedom, with her family at her bedside.

She was born Nov. 3, 1954 in New Haven, Conn. to Frederick and Lois Copes Steigert. She was a 1972 graduate of Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge, Conn., and attended the University of Connecticut, becoming an RN. She and her husband grew up in Bethany, Conn., living only a mile apart. They dated a few times in high school but it wasn’t until years later their lives came together and they were married in 1987. In 1988 they moved to the farm in Freedom.

Christy took a break from nursing to be a full time mom as they started the dairy farm. She used her skill helping to deliver calves and treating sick or injured cows. Called “Mom” by all, she was the go-to person for any problem from feeling ill to determining if a food item in the fridge was still good.

Family was most important to Christy and she gave her all. When her children reached school age she returned to nursing, first working part time at the Bethany Nursing Home in Albion. When financial crisis hit the farm she went back to work full time at Mount St. Joseph in Waterville. She enjoyed being an RN there very much and was proud of the recognition she received for her 19 years of work, retiring in 2017. When her husband was ill for a year she took a weekend job, working seven days a week to keep the farm going. She selflessly used her pay many times for farm bills, once giving up money saved for a car to pay for an expensive tractor repair. Her outlook was always positive.

As well as time with her family, Christy enjoyed the garden, baking, and canning jams and applesauce. She particularly enjoyed the big family gatherings at Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. When the cancer diagnosis came in late 2017 she was quite determined to beat it and did very well until recently, always in a positive frame of mind, finding the good in all. In the last couple years she was pleased to see the dairy farm preserved through Maine Farmland Trust and move on to the next generation, and to see her youngest granddaughter, Iris, born.

Christy will be deeply missed by her husband of 33 years, David; her four daughters, Carolyn (Mike) Griglio of Burnham, Lillian Spencer of Albion, Catherine (Jon) Bagley of Freedom, Edyth Spencer of Freedom and fiance Thomas Humphrey, her son, Albert (Chelsea) Spencer of Skowhegan; her grandchildren, Seth, David, Colin, Christy, Merae, Koda, Jaslyn, and Iris.

Also survived by her mother, Lois Steigert of Atco, N.J., her father, Frederick Steigert of Arlington, Va.; a sister, Heidi (Mike) Polhemus of Medford Lakes, N.J., brothers, Frederick (Kathy) Steigert of The Woodlands, Texas, and Richard (Patty) Steigert of Kettle Falls, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lovejoy Health, Inland Hospital, MaineGeneral, the Harold Alfond Cancer Center, and Hospice Care. Also to Klearview Manor for their support and giving Edy a leave from work to be her mom’s full time caregiver. Thanks to Dr. Sidney Block who successfully managed her arthritis for many years. As well as a heartfelt thank you to Christy and David’s friends for the outpouring of love, support and comfort during this difficult time.

A very sincere thank you and our deepest appreciation to Dr. Byung Kim, whose skill and compassion allowed Christy to be here for some very precious years.

There will be a private service and burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Freedom.

Arrangements are in the care of Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main Street, Fairfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Freedom Volunteer

Fire Dept.

c/o Town of Freedom

Attn: Chief Waterman

11 Pleasant St.

Freedom, ME 04941

or the

Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care

361 Belgrade Road

Augusta, ME 04330

