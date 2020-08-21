NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – George A. Hall, 92, of New Port Richey, Fla., passed away Aug. 14, 2020 at Solaris Heathcare in Hudson, Fla. He was born in Bristol on Sept. 18, 1927, the son of Dana and Estelle Hall.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Hall; stepdaughter, Lynn Brown; grandchildren, Ty Brown, Jody Pollack; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and his cousins, Tekla Truman, Linda Coiller, and Pat Chickering.

He is predeceased by his parents, Dana and Estelle Hall; brothers, Bobby and Authur Hall; and stepson, Stephen Schriver.

He retired from Health-Tex in Farmingdale. He was quite a jokester and such a kind and loving man. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under direction of Michaels and Lundquist. Visit http://www.Michaels-Lundquist.com/Obituaries

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the

Dementia Society at https://www.dementia

society.org/

