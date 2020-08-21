WEST GARDINER – When a loved one passes, that passing leaves a hole in our lives meant to be filled with loving memories to comfort us and ease our grief. ~Kelly Roper

Joost lived an authentic life, living every moment to its fullest and on his own terms. A charismatic guy who always liked to dress sharp, Joost loved music, computers, gaming, family, friends, and his favorite cat Simba. Joost was a gentle soul with a huge heart and deep love for those closest to him. If you knew him, you loved him. Even though he was the baby in the family he was the one who was always there to stand up for his siblings.

Joost was immensely proud of his Dutch heritage and loved the times he visited Holland and saw his family there. Named after his father’s brother, Joost looked up to his Uncle and loved visiting with his Oma, Opa and extended family in the Netherlands. Joost loved to travel and visited London, Paris, and Amsterdam. He loved flying and was very proud of his dad becoming a pilot.

Joost we are heartbroken that you left us so early. We are so proud of the wonderful man and incredible person you became. You will live on in the hearts of mom, dad, Tyler, Ivy, and everybody who knew you. We will never forget you our little Jo-Jo.

Joost’s visiting hours will be in the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta on Monday Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Immediately following Joost’s service interment will be in Friends cemetery, West Gardiner. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St, Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

