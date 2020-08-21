AUGUSTA – Nancy Jean (Eaton) Miner “Mammie”, 79, of Augusta, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, with her family by her side.

Nancy was born Sept. 2, 1940 in Augusta, the daughter of Harry E. Eaton and Ethel M. (Gilly) Chadwick.

After graduating from Cony High School, Nancy worked as a medical transcriptionist, Mister Market as an accountant, and finally for the State of Maine as an accountant for over 30 years.

Green Street United Methodist Church served as her church home for 40-plus years, where she was an active member in the UMW group, served on the committee and was very passionate about the UMW reading program. One of Nancy’s greatest joys was traveling on her mission trips for her church.

As a youngster she was involved in the 4H Club where she won many awards for her sewing. She continued her love of sewing and would love to make clothes for family and friends. She even sewed all the dresses for her wedding. Nancy learned how to knit as well at a young age, she made hundreds of items over the years for numerous events. But for anyone in the family there is nothing better than a cozy knitted “Mammie” sweater.

Nancy loved spending her summer afternoons either at camp with her family, reading, baking, or rooting for her Red Sox.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Arthur F. Miner “Fred” “Poppie”. He was her one and only boyfriend and the love of her life, they married Oct. 15, 1960.

Nancy was predeceased as well by both her parents, Harry and Ethel; her sisters, Constance Coskery and Gloria Gomm.

She will be dearly missed by her siblings, Harriet Neptune, Jacqueline Cunningham; her daughter, Sara and her husband Ron Marston, son, Al Miner and wife Becky, son, Shane Miner and wife Meagan; grandchildren, Dana Ingalls and wife Stefani, Andrea Adams, Alyssa Miner, Adrian Miner, Olivia Miner, Anson Miner, William Miner; great-grandchild, Nevaeh Ingalls, Makai Ingalls, Adam Gilmore, Owen Smith, Reid Hilliard, Pepper Hilliard and Mack Hilliard. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting will be held on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Chadwick Hill Cemetery, China. A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at the Green Street U.M.C. at a later date to be announced. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing will be required.

Condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contribution to the

Green Street United Methodist Church,

Women’s Group

13 Green St.

Augusta, ME 04330, or the

HealthReach Hospice

P.O. Box 828

Waterville, ME 04903-0828

