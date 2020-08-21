BATH — The international president of the Machinists union is paying a visit to Maine as 4,300 striking production workers vote on a proposed three-year contract at Bath Iron Works.
Voting is taking place online and by telephone, instead of in person, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voting began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and wraps up at noon on Sunday.
If the contract is approved, workers will begin returning to their jobs building Navy destroyers on Monday.
Workers represented by Machinists Local S6 went on strike June 22 after rejecting the company’s offer. A federal mediator helped to bring the two sides together for a tentative agreement.
Robert Martinez Jr., the Machinists’ president, is participating in a union-sponsored golf tournament Friday. He’ll join union members in a rally Saturday evening before the voting ends.
