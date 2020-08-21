Three students at the University of Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation as the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention manages their cases.
Two of the students live off campus in Orono and the third lives in a fraternity house, University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in an email to the university community Friday.
One of the students participated in the asymptomatic testing program on campus while the others were tested at alternative sites. All three are in isolation and their close contacts are self-quarantining.
The University of Maine System is taking a three-tiered approach to testing students upon the return to campus and Ferrini-Mundy said in her email Friday that the testing program is working as intended.
“We have identified our first case of asymptomatic infection through that program,” she said. “We will be following our comprehensive, science-based plans to maintain vigilance and support all known affected individuals, and to trace and isolate to minimize the spread of the virus and keep our community safe.”
Students officially return for classes in the UMaine system on Aug. 31.
This story will be updated.
