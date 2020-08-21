United Methodist Clothes Closet at 109 Spring St. in Gardiner will reopen its doors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 1.

The Randolph United Methodist Church’s clothes closet offers reasonable clothing for sale. Social distancing and masks will be required, and there will be a limit of three people at a time in the building. Volunteers are welcome.

For more information, contact Lynn Izzy at 207-740-1151.

