United Methodist Clothes Closet at 109 Spring St. in Gardiner will reopen its doors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 1.
The Randolph United Methodist Church’s clothes closet offers reasonable clothing for sale. Social distancing and masks will be required, and there will be a limit of three people at a time in the building. Volunteers are welcome.
For more information, contact Lynn Izzy at 207-740-1151.
