LEWISTON — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit has obtained an arrest warrant for Jaquile Coleman, 26, of Lewiston, charging him with the murder of Natasha Morgan, 19, of Lewiston. who was killed on Scribner Boulevard on Friday.

Police are asking for information on Coleman’s location. Coleman should be considered armed and the public should not approach him, but call 911.

Witnesses described the scene as a dispute over a baby.

Neighbors reported hearing three to five shots ring out in front of a home at 175 Scribner Blvd. about 4 p.m. The gunshots were followed by the scream of a woman, witnesses said.

When police and rescue crews arrived moments later, a woman was found laying on the ground near the driveway, bleeding from two gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said the gunman had fled in a car shortly after the shots rang out. At about 6:30 p.m., the suspect’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Cruz with a temporary plate, was found on the dead-end section of Farwell Street, about a mile and a half from the shooting scene. A manhunt ensued, with police snipers and tracking dogs searching for Coleman in that neighborhood.

Police had surrounded a house on Farwell Street extension, near where the car was found, after learning that Coleman may be inside. They were attempting to speak with him through loudspeakers as a crowd of onlookers gathered in the area.

According to a neighbor, messages the State Police Tactical Team were sending through the public address system indicated that Coleman may know the people who live at the home. Over the address system, police told Coleman: “Your friends are very upset and worried about their dog and want to get back into their home.”

The house is at 207 Farwell St. At about 10:30 p.m., it was reported that a dog had been retrieved from the home. A few minutes later, police burst into the home, but Coleman was not there. Police were said to be searching the garage after they entered the house.

Police were also continuing to search nearby neighborhoods, including those near the shooting scene.

More than a dozen officers were on the scene Friday and sections of the neighborhood were cordoned off. The crowd of onlookers was growing as well, with some people driving to the area with their children to watch the spectacle. Most were gathered in the parking lot behind the credit union where the house in which Coleman was said to be hiding was aglow under a police spotlight.

Morgan, the victim of the shooting, a certified nursing assistant, was unresponsive as medics tried to revive her at the scene. A witness said she had been holding a baby and arguing with a man just before the shooting.

Neighbors said later that the baby had been handed off to a friend or relative of the slain woman shortly before the shooting. The child was unharmed, they said.

In a Facebook post, Natasha Morgan’s mother, Liza Morgan described the incident as a “domestic situation.”

She said Coleman picked up their 1-year-old daughter from day care and brought her to the Scribner Boulevard home.

“He wanted to get back together and she didn’t,” Liza Morgan wrote. “The baby was in my car (and) she started to walk away. Then I hear four pops.”

When she looked over, she saw that Coleman had a gun. She got out of her car and ran to check on her daughter.

“She was laying on the ground. I ran up to his car. He put the gun to my face and I ducked. Then he backed out. I tried to help and revive my daughter before the paramedics and officers arrived.”

Friends set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Morgan’s funeral. The page describes Morgan as “beautiful, kind, loving and caring.” She was scheduled to start school in the fall to study nursing and become a midwife.

It goes on to describe her as a “devoted mother, loving daughter and very close to all of her siblings.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, more than $5,000 has been raised for her expenses.

Related Headlines Police continue search for gunman in killing of woman in Lewiston

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: