BOSTON, Mass. — Five local residents were named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.

They are Allyson Cunningham of Augusta, Olivia Jewell of Belgrade, Lillian Redwine of Freedom, Regan Billings Pearce of Norridgewock and Maddie Beckwith of Winslow.

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

