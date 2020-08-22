BOSTON, Mass. — Three local students recently received a degree from Simmons University in Boston.
Olivia Jewell of Belgrade earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Lillian Redwine of Freedom earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science, magna cum laude.
Regan Billings Pearce of Norridgewock earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, cum laude.
