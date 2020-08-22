RANDOLPH, N.J. – Cora Meader Thomases passed away at home in Randolph, N.J. on July 12, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Noah and Hannah Thomases; and brothers, Charles Abbott and Forrest Whitaker Meader Jr.

Cora was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Sept. 9, 1956 to Forrest Whitaker Meader and Marian Ethel Anderson. She was raised in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and spent summers with her father’s family in Albion, China, and Oakland, Maine.

She attended the Berkeley Carroll School and graduated from Ithaca College with a B.A. in English Literature. She dedicated 17 years to the Red Oaks School in Morristown, N.J., serving as Communications Director for over a decade.

Cherished by all who knew her, Cora will be remembered for her enduring wit, warmth, and imagination. As a devoted student of life, she considered books and conversation to be the ultimate gifts in which to find wonder and meaning. Above all else, Cora made a beautiful home for her children that overflowed with wild love and vitality.

Mom, we will all carry you in our hearts and throughout our lives with abiding love.

