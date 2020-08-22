SIDNEY – Marlene M. McFadden, 67, of West River Road, died unexpectedly on Aug. 16, 2020 at her home. God has brought her home through the gates of heaven where her beloved husband Teddy was waiting for her with open arms.

She was born in Augusta on Nov. 7, 1952, the daughter of William Ballard and Joan (Norwood) Ballard.

Marlene was a 1970 graduate of Cony High School, a year later, she married her husband Theodore “Teddy” McFadden at the age of 19, on Aug. 12, 1972. They were married for almost 38 years. While working full time and raising three young children, she received her associate degree in business administration from the University of Maine at Augusta.

Prior to her retirement, she worked for 27 years for the State of Maine including the Department of Agriculture and retiring from the Maine Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Marlene, a.k.a. “Merlin”, was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her biggest joy in life were her three children, and four grandchildren which she enjoyed spending most of her time with. She was an avid reader, sometimes reading two to three books at a time. She was also a history fanatic, loved to play cards/games with her family and also enjoyed playing solitaire. She recently found a new interest in exploring YouTube and knew all about the latest trends and gossip. Marlene also enjoyed watching the TV show Jeopardy where she loved to answer the questions (which she answered right most of the time). Most nights you could find Marlene watching The Housewives Franchise or Game of Thrones with her daughter Shannon, which she was a huge fan of both. She also had a great love for animals, especially her dog Lola, and two cats, Mickey and Milo. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and those who knew her.

Her parents preceded her in death; as well as her husband, Theodore Thomas McFadden.

Surviving is a daughter, Shannon McFadden on Sidney, two sons, Travis McFadden and his partner Betty Carver of West Gardiner and Wes McFadden of Sidney; two sisters, Linda Cameron and her husband Mark of Augusta and Billie-Jo Glynn and her partner Brad Clement of Readfield; four grandchildren, Payton McFadden of Sidney, Lily McFadden of Belgrade, Cassandra Proctor of Belgrade, and Avery Faircloth of Belgrade; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life in September to honor and remember Marlene.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

