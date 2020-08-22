SKOWHEGAN – Stephen M. Bushey, 52, passed away Aug. 11, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing at Glenridge in Augusta. He was born June 4, 1968 in Lewiston, the son of Robert and Patricia (Atkinson) Bushey.

He attended Skowhegan Area High School and worked for King’s Carpentry for a few years, then was a self-employed carpenter for most of his late adult life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and spending time with friends.

Stephen is survived by three daughters, Mary Cates and partner Chancellor Burris of Skowhegan, Raychel Bushey and partner DJ Thibeau of Biddeford, Sarah Bushey and partner Chris Pinkham of Madison; mother, Pat Bushey of Skowhegan; two sisters, Libby Foss and husband Jeff of Madison, Kate Brousseau and husband Eric of Augusta, brother, Jason Bushey and wife Laurie of Skowhegan; two grandaughters, McKenna and Brynlee Cates of Skowhegan, grandson, Elliott Cates of Skowhegan; two nephews, Miller and Logan Foss of Madison, and two nieces, Bella and Emma Pinkham of Skowhegan.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Bushey; grandparents, Oran and Betty Atkinson, Yvonne Bolduc and Charles A. Bushey; infant son, Stephen Michael Bushey Jr; and special friend and cousin, Brad King.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Yogi Bear Campground, 221 Lakewood Road, Madison ME 04950.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Stephen’s memory to

Alfond Center for Cancer Care, MaineGeneral Health Office of Philanthropy

P.O. Box 828

Waterville, ME 04903

