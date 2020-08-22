United Way of Kennebec Valley raised $17,298 to support community programming at its 50th annual Golf Scramble. Twenty-three teams competed and 25 businesses sponsored the tournament, held Aug. 10 at the Augusta Country Club in Manchester, according to a news release from Augusta-based United Way.

Proceeds from the event will support United Way’s annual fundraising campaign, which aims to help more people than ever in 2020 through 50 funded programs in the Kennebec Valley region.

2020 United Way Golf Scramble winners:

1st Gross – Dan Benson, Heath Commeau, Dan Dalfonso and Jeff Seavey, representing Goose River Holdings.

2nd Gross — Mark Bailey, Dan Freeman, Ryan Meserve and Jeremy Payne, representing Readfield Insurance.

1st Net – Bill Bridgeo, Jared Mills, Steve Langsdorf and Chris Blodgett, representing the City of Augusta.

2nd Net – A five-way tie between: Gosline Insurance, Charlie’s Family of Dealerships, Charlie’s Honda, Skowhegan Savings Bank and a team of individuals: Dana Colwill, Dave Hastings, Rich Abramson and Darryl Belz.

Course challenge winners:

Closest to the pin contest, sponsored by Skowhegan Savings and Sprague & Curtis – Rich Abramson.

Straightest drive contest, sponsored by Townsquare Media – Randy Hinkley, representing Lajoie Brothers Inc.

Air cannon closest to the pin contest, sponsored by Cross Insurance – Steve Langsdorf, representing the City of Augusta

Putting contest, sponsored by Team EJP – Steve Langsdorf, representing the City of Augusta

On the Green, sponsored by Charlie’s Family of Dealerships – Lon Walters, representing Woodlands Senior Living; Bill Muller, representing UBS Insurance; and Victor Tardiff, representing KV Federal Credit Union.

Central Maine Power served as the event’s exclusive cart and Pro Shop sponsor, and Charlie’s Family of Dealerships sponsored a hole-in-one challenge.

Golfers were treated to lunch, courtesy of Charlie’s and J.S. McCarthy Printers. An online auction with sponsor-donated prizes raised $2,000.

