Watching television lately has featured the battle of Collins vs. Gideon. All I have learned is that Collins has millions in her pocket and Gideon’s husband is involved with PPP.

And then along came the congressman’s add. Beautifully told by Jared Golden’s wife, the tongue-in-cheek commercial brings a smile to my face whenever I watch it. The commercial shows us his background while showing that he is not too full of himself.

So on with campaign season, go Biden/Harris, and I can’t wait until Golden’s campaign runs their next ad.

Robert Nazlian

Augusta

