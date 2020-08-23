This year has caused the most rapid and dramatic change to our education system in human history. That is why I am encouraging everyone in west and north Augusta to vote for Justin Fecteau for state representative. He was my high school teacher for three years and I can say with complete confidence that Rep. Fecteau is one of the only student-first voices at the State House.

Against all odds, he repealed the wildly unpopular proficiency-based graduation standards that became more of a social experiment in classrooms, rather than sound education policy. He also fought for industrial arts, home economics, Junior ROTC, and advanced placement options for all Maine students.

As his former student, I can say with firsthand knowledge that Rep. Fecteau is one of the most caring, hard-working, student-centered, and beloved teachers at his school. Please, keep Augusta’s student voice in the State House by re-electing Rep. Justin Fecteau.

Gavin Towns

Augusta

