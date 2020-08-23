Most folks wouldn’t know Melville Weston Fuller except to gaze at his statue displayed at the Kennebec County Courthouse in Augusta (“Maine Supreme Court questions Melville Fuller statue outside Kennebec County courthouse,” Aug. 12). A few might even make note of his restful pose and read the inscription set in stone.
While serving on the U.S. Supreme Court as Chief Justice, it seems he came down on the wrong side of the Plessy v. Ferguson decision, supported the doctrine of “separate, but equal,” and allowed racial discrimination to continue. Bottom line, it was wrong then as it is now. But, today’s folk are less reluctant to speak and show their position towards tolerance and equality.
We’re also learning that today’s Court is more mindful of the position and preference in social matters. Recent decisions seem to buttress that notion. Chief Justice Fuller may have signed on to the 7-1 decision by being able to square himself with the law (ouch!) and be respectful of the country’s relative intolerant stand on discrimination.
But, we’ve come far from that time; much has changed. Rather than removal, perhaps a reminder acknowledging his poor judgment will allow everyone to pause a bit longer at his statue and embrace “a teachable moment.”
F. Gerard Nault
Windsor
