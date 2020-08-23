I have known and worked with Chip Curry in a variety of different capacities for more than 10 years. The one thing that has impressed me the most about Chip, and what makes me believe he is the person that we need in Augusta, is that no matter how crazy his life has been, no matter how busy he is, he has always stopped and actively listened and offered to help when possible.

Chip is one of those rare people that puts everyone before himself. He is tireless and I am confident he will relentlessly work for everyone in Waldo County. When it comes to the issues that impact our county the most — a sustainable economy, affordable health care, the natural environment and accessible education for all ages — I am confident that Chip has the experience and ability to bring the many voices of our county to Augusta and to find the right solutions that are best suited for all of us.

Stephen Brimley

Belfast

