Once again, Susan Collins has remained silent while Trump continues to ruin our country. She has been bought and paid for by the Republican Party. If she speaks out against Trump and his enablers, she will lose her funding. Is this the way democracy works today? The one with the most money wins?
She voted to acquit Trump, knowing he was guilty. Now, with this post office debacle, she remains silent. The only thing the American people have is their vote. To deny people to vote, for any reason, is outrageous.
I fought and shed blood for this country. I am fed up with Trump and all the politicians who allow him to continue to ruin our great country.
We desperately need a change in America.
I will work to unseat Susan Collins. She no longer works for the people of Maine.
Thomas Lohnes
China Village
