I’ve known Sen. Shenna Bellows for over a decade. We worked together to protect access to women’s health care, voting rights, and marriage equality for same-sex couples. Her commitment to justice and protecting human rights is inexhaustible. She works hard to get things done and never gives up on the campaign she is engaged with.
During her tenure in the Maine Senate I’ve witnessed the same thing. While some politicians may become polarized by their passion for upholding their beliefs, Sen. Bellows has the rare quality of seeing both sides, and at times the narrow bridge of shared values that can bring those two sides together. She listens and has a knack for finding bipartisanship cooperation in some of the most divisive conflicts. I appreciate her skill and her fine judgment for knowing when to compromise and when not to.
The voters of Senate District 14 are lucky to have her representing us in Augusta. I urge you to join me in voting for Sen. Bellows this November.
Laura H. Harper
Hallowell
