SOUTH PORTLAND — The L.L.Bean Bootmobile paid a visit over the weekend to Bug Light Park, start of the city’s Greenbelt Walkway, which will be upgraded with a donation from the Freeport-based company.
The Bootmobile was at the park Saturday and Sunday, selling summer accessories from a pop-up shop that toured several Maine communities this season.
The company also donated $2,500 for improvements to the Greenbelt Walkway, said Bill Mann, South Portland’s economic development director.
The city’s parks department will use the money to replace bollards along the 5.6-mile recreational path that runs from the park overlooking Casco Bay to the Wainwright Recreation Complex on the Scarborough town line.
The walkway is part of the Eastern Trail in southern Maine and the larger East Coast Greenway, which stretches 3,000 miles from Maine to Florida.
