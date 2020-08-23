Authorities have identified the victim of an early Sunday morning fire in Buxton as 52-year-old Arthur C. Follis.
In a news release Sunday evening, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said investigators found Follis’ body in a bedroom of the residence at 23 Mary Jane Road. He died from smoke inhalation, according to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
The damage to the home was so extensive that the cause of the fire, which was reported at 4:56 a.m., is undetermined, the fire marshal’s office said.
The Buxton Fire Department and Police Department responded to the fire.
