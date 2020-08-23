LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Luka Doncic hit a deep, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a triple-double on a sprained ankle and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

Doncic had 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double.

Marcus Morris hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining in OT to give the Clippers the lead. It simply set the stage for Doncic’s winner over Reggie Jackson.

The Mavericks had their biggest playoff comeback, overcoming a 21-point, second- quarter deficit. They had a 16-0 run in the third to take the lead – and led by 12 points in the fourth before the Clippers rallied.

Lou Williams tied it at 121 by hitting 2 of 3 free throws with 50.6 seconds remaining in regulation. After Dallas failed to score on the next possession, the Clippers called a timeout to set up a play with 24.7 seconds left.

Kawhi Leonard’s 3-point shot with 0.2 seconds remaining was off the mark. The Mavericks failed on a lob toward big man Boban Marjanovic to send it to overtime.

Doncic didn’t have center Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out with right knee soreness.

The 21-year-old Doncic was a game-time decision after he hurt his left ankle in the last game. He hardly looked hampered, going 18 of 31 from the floor. He tested the ankle often, too, with jump stops, pivots and an impressive Euro-steps to gain separation.

Doncic got a breather to start the fourth quarter. He sat on the bench as trainers worked on his ankle. He then hopped up and down in the hallway and rode an exercise bike before returning with 8:33 remaining and the Mavericks leading 106-96.

The teams exchanged 3-pointer after 3-pointer down the stretch of the fourth, with the Clippers pulling to 119-117 on Leonard’s 3-pointer with 1:56 left. The play was set up when Jackson saved a ball from going out of bounds on his end and tossed it all the way over to Leonard in the offensive end.

Williams scored 36 points for the Clippers, and Leonard had 32. Paul George had nine points as his struggles continued. He was 3 of 14 from the field and is shooting 29 in the series.

Before the game, Montrezl Harrell and Doncic exchanged a handshake and a hug as they patched things up. They were each given a technical foul after getting tangled up and exchanging words in Game 3.

RAPTORS 150, NETS 122: Norman Powell scored 29 points, fellow reserve Serge Ibaka added 27 points and 15 rebounds and Toronto steamrolled into the Eastern Conference semifinals by routing Brooklyn to complete a four-game sweep.

The Raptors lost Kyle Lowry to an ankle injury in the first quarter but the defending NBA champions had more than enough depth and power left to wrap up the first sweep in franchise history and set up a series with the Boston Celtics.

NOTES

FINES: Orlando Magic forward James Ennis and Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams were fined $15,000 each by the NBA for a fight that led to their ejections from Game 3 of their teams’ first-round playoff series.

