A Community Art Project awards ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, out of doors near the Community Art Project display in the alley between the RFA Lakeside Theater at 2493 Main St., and Blue Flame at 2497 Main St., in Rangeley. Rain date is 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Voting will close at noon on Friday, Aug. 28, according to a news release from the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

The RFA will award a first-place award — a cash prize and ribbon — to the pieces that earned the most votes in three categories, “Happiest,” “Best Overall,” and TOIWBIIC – “The One I Would Buy If I Could.” The public is invited to show appreciation for the artists and their creations. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

Each ballot costs $1 and will be split 50/50 between the winners and the RFA. Proceeds support the cost of materials and the programs of the RFA. Stop by the RFA Lakeside Theater between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays to view the display and cast a ballot — only one vote per ballot.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org or call 207-864-5000.

