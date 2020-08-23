RSU 13’s Arts in Action program is collaborating with The Apprenticeshop, Rockland’s school for traditional wooden boatbuilding and seamanship, and One Community Many Voices to create a community mural on Main Street. The program began Aug. 10 and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 29. The boat and water-themed artwork is being painted along the length of The Apprenticeshop. Rockland community artist and mural director Alexis Iammarino is the lead for the project, and is known for her multiple murals in downtown Rockland, including those on Oak Street and School Street, according to a news release from Nina Noah, director of Student Affairs and Outreach at The Apprenticeshop.

AiA’s three-week mural arts engagement is for youth 13 and older. High school artists from all surrounding schools are invited to participate as “Project Interns, the weekly commitment for interns a minimum of 10-12 hours a week. Interns will earn Community Service Hours and/or use hours towards Oceanside’s Liberal Arts Academy. They will learn the techniques and skills for the mural from start to finish, and be introduced to project management and mentoring community volunteers on technique and process.

Arts in Action is a program of Regional School Unit 13 Adult & Community Education with support from the ANONIMO Foundation. Christy Monroe, director of Adult & Community Ed said, “Our collective goal is to create opportunities for young artists to showcase and share their talents in actionable ways within the framework of fine arts education and community engagement,” according to the release. Iammarino started the AiA program in 2012.

The Apprenticeshop has been teaching courses in boatbuilding and seamanship from its campus nestled between Rockland Harbor and Main Street since 1998. Isabella Feracci, executive director, says of the collaborative project, “We are fortunate for the opportunity to engage youth in bringing a burst of color and joy to the exterior of our building during a summer of restraint. We hope the mural will spark curiosity and draw people down to further explore our waterfront programming for all ages.”

Community members of all ages are invited to volunteer on scheduled Community Painting Shifts. All shifts are limited in number of crew members at a time on the wall. For more information or to reserve a space as a volunteer or student project intern contact Iammarino at [email protected] or 207-390-1139. Registration in advance is kindly required.

