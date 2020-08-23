Mark and Kim Watson of Winslow announce the engagement of their daughter Taylor Rose to Jordan M. Nutting, son of Michael and Jane Nutting of Fairfield, Maine.
Miss Watson, a 2015 graduate of Lawrence High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Maine in Augusta where she earned her BSN Degree in Nursing. She is employed with Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine.
Mr. Nutting is a 2013 graduate of Lawrence High School and a 2016 Graduate of KVCC where he earned an Associate Degree in Precision Machining Technology. He is employed with Mid-State Machine in Winslow, Maine.
A September 19, 2020 wedding is planned.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Celebrations
Watson - Nutting
-
Community
RSU 13’s Arts in Action program creating community mural in Rockland
-
Business
When will Maine office workers go back? For some, maybe never
-
Letters to the Editor
Fuller statue should stay in place
-
Local & State
J.P. Devine Podcast: How do I love you mask, let JP count the ways