Mark and Kim Watson of Winslow announce the engagement of their daughter Taylor Rose to Jordan M. Nutting, son of Michael and Jane Nutting of Fairfield, Maine.

Miss Watson, a 2015 graduate of Lawrence High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Maine in Augusta where she earned her BSN Degree in Nursing. She is employed with Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine.

Mr. Nutting is a 2013 graduate of Lawrence High School and a 2016 Graduate of KVCC where he earned an Associate Degree in Precision Machining Technology. He is employed with Mid-State Machine in Winslow, Maine.

A September 19, 2020 wedding is planned.

