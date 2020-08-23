Mark and Kim Watson of Winslow announce the engagement of their daughter Taylor Rose to Jordan M. Nutting, son of Michael and Jane Nutting of Fairfield, Maine.

Miss Watson, a 2015 graduate of Lawrence High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Maine in Augusta where she earned her BSN Degree in Nursing.  She is employed with Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine.

Mr. Nutting is a 2013 graduate of Lawrence High School and a 2016 Graduate of KVCC where he earned an Associate Degree in Precision Machining Technology.  He is employed with Mid-State Machine in Winslow, Maine.

A September 19, 2020 wedding is planned.

